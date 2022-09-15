Snap Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

Snap Inc. with ticker code (SNAP) now have 36 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 8 and has a mean target at 15.72. Now with the previous closing price of 11.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.83 and the 200 day MA is 27.3. The company has a market cap of $18,996m. Company Website: https://www.snap.com

The potential market cap would be $25,371m based on the market concensus.

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.