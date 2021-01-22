Twitter
SMITHS GROUP PLC ORD 37.5P – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

SMITHS GROUP PLC ORD 37.5P with ticker code (SMIN.L) now have 15 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £1850.00 and £1525. with the average target price sitting at £1664.33. With the shares previous close at £1494.00 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of £1542.26 and the 200 day MA is £1458.89. The company has a market cap of £5,906m. Visit the company website at: http://www.smiths.com

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection division provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for the aerospace, medical, industrial, construction, and domestic appliance markets. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the security and defense, medical, general industrial, and space and aerospace markets. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

