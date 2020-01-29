Smiths Group plc 8.8% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Smiths Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SMIN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Smiths Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1875 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 8.8% from today’s opening price of 1724 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 37.5 points and increased 90.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1760.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 1374.5 GBX.

Smiths Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,698.93 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,613.50. There are currently 396,196,720 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 813,959. Market capitalisation for LON:SMIN is £6,824,488,502 GBP.