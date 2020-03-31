Smiths Group plc 32.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Smiths Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SMIN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Smiths Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 1550 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 32.8% from today’s opening price of 1167.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 365 points and decreased 548.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1778.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 790 GBX.

Smiths Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,519.25 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,608.34. There are currently 396,205,652 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,009,850. Market capitalisation for LON:SMIN is £4,625,304,878 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn