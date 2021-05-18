Twitter
SMITHS GROUP ORD 37.5P – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.1% Upside

SMITHS GROUP ORD 37.5P found using the EPIC (LON:SMIN) now have 15 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £18.50 and £15.25 so the average target price would be £16.64. With the shares previous close at £15.40 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £15.97 and the 200 day moving average is £15.29. The market capitalisation for the company is £6b. Visit the company website at: http://www.smiths.com

Smiths Group operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection division provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for the aerospace, medical, industrial, construction, and domestic appliance markets. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the security and defense, medical, general industrial, and space and aerospace markets. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group in 2000. Smiths Group was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

