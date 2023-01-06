Smith & Nephew SNATS – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.6% Upside

Smith & Nephew SNATS found using ticker (SNN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38.4 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 35.8. Now with the previous closing price of 28.06 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.6%. The day 50 moving average is 25.89 while the 200 day moving average is 27.47. The company has a market cap of $12,236m. Company Website: https://www.smith-nephew.com

The potential market cap would be $15,611m based on the market concensus.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures. It also provides sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder, as well as meniscal repair systems. In addition, the company offers arthroscopic enabling technologies comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high-definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue; and ear, nose, and throat solutions. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration, as well as regenerative medicine products including skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy, and hydrosurgery systems. It primarily serves the healthcare providers. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.