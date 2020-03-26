Smith & Nephew plc 56.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Smith & Nephew plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Smith & Nephew plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 2135 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 56.9% from today’s opening price of 1360.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 487 points and decreased 479.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2023 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1055.01 GBX.

Smith & Nephew plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,755.61 GBX and a 200 day moving average of . There are currently 874,616,025 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,315,909. Market capitalisation for LON:SN is £12,238,212,979 GBP.

