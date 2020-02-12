Smith & Nephew plc 24.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Smith & Nephew plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Smith & Nephew plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 2325 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 24.3% from the opening price of 1870.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 1.5 points and increased 208.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1998.4 GBX while the 52 week low is 1417 GBX.

Smith & Nephew plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,843.64 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,804.19. There are currently 875,195,533 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,716,062. Market capitalisation for LON:SN is £16,021,483,128 GBP.