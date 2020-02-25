Smith & Nephew plc 23.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Smith & Nephew plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Smith & Nephew plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 2335 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 23.2% from today’s opening price of 1895 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 8 points and increased 150.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2023 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1417 GBX.

Smith & Nephew plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,878.35 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,816.34. There are currently 874,816,614 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,984,980. Market capitalisation for LON:SN is £16,402,891,419 GBP.

