Smith & Nephew plc 15.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Smith & Nephew plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Smith & Nephew plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 1800 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 15.7% from today’s opening price of 1556 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 116.5 points and decreased 351 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2023 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1055.01 GBX.

Smith & Nephew plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,584.15 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,778.89. There are currently 874,705,003 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,163,844. Market capitalisation for LON:SN is £13,661,423,360 GBP.

