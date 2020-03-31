Smith & Nephew plc 14.3% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Smith & Nephew plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Smith & Nephew plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 1658 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 14.3% from the opening price of 1451 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 319 points and decreased 372.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2023 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1055.01 GBX.

Smith & Nephew plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,728.12 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,799.02. There are currently 874,616,025 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,538,376. Market capitalisation for LON:SN is £12,433,137,756 GBP.

