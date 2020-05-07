Smith & Nephew plc 0.8% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Smith & Nephew plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:SN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Smith & Nephew plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 1633 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of .8% from the opening price of 1620.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 147.5 points and decreased 266 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2023 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1055.01 GBX.

Smith & Nephew plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,538.23 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,770.61. There are currently 874,745,227 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,208,162. Market capitalisation for LON:SN is £14,328,842,707 GBP.

