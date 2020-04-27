Smith Micro Software – Consenus Indicates Potential 93.7% Upside

Smith Micro Software with ticker code (SMSI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.25 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 10.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 93.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.37 and the 200 day moving average is 4.89. The market cap for the company is $206m. Find out more information at: http://www.smithmicro.com

Smith Micro Software develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers and cable multiple service operators worldwide. The company’s Wireless segment offers SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that provides connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices; CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging; ViewSpot, a retail platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as offers analytical capabilities; NetWise Optics, a mobile analytics solution; and NetWise Passport, an automated user onboarding and Wi-Fi service provisioning solution. Its Graphics segment develops various software products, including graphic design and animation, compression, and PC/Mac utilities for consumers, professional artists, and educators. This segment offers Poser, a 3D rendering and animation software for photorealistic characters, art, illustration, and digital design; Moho, a 2D animation program for creating movies, cartoons, anime, and cut out animations; PhotoDonut, a software tool for creating artistic effects; Rebelle, a digital painting solution that creates arts through water colors, acrylics, and any wet and dry media; MotionArtist, a solution for creating animatics and interactive presentations; and StuffIt Deluxe, a solution for documents and media. The company provides its products through direct sales on its Websites, as well as through affiliate Websites, resellers, and retail outlets. It also offers technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

