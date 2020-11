Smith Micro Software – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.1% Upside

Smith Micro Software found using ticker (SMSI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.5 and 5.5 calculating the average target price we see 7.25. With the stocks previous close at 4.83 this would imply there is a potential upside of 50.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.06 and the 200 day MA is 4.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $210m. Company Website: http://www.smithmicro.com

Smith Micro Software develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices. It also offers SafePath Home, a cloud managed platform that extends to connected devices in the home through a router agent that integrates with 5G modems and broadband routers to enable parental controls and remote monitoring; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as offers analytical capabilities; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.