Smith Micro Software – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

Smith Micro Software with ticker code (SMSI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.5 and 5.5 with the average target price sitting at 7.25. With the stocks previous close at 5.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.18 and the 200 day moving average is 4.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $219m. Visit the company website at: http://www.smithmicro.com

Smith Micro Software develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices. It also offers SafePath Home, a cloud managed platform that extends to connected devices in the home through a router agent that integrates with 5G modems and broadband routers to enable parental controls and remote monitoring; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as offers analytical capabilities; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.