Smith Micro Software – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

Smith Micro Software with ticker code (SMSI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.5 and 7 with a mean TP of 8.13. Now with the previous closing price of 6.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The day 50 moving average is 5.89 and the 200 day moving average is 4.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $263m. Visit the company website at: http://www.smithmicro.com

Smith Micro Software develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices. It also offers SafePath Home, a cloud managed platform that extends to connected devices in the home through a router agent that integrates with 5G modems and broadband routers to enable parental controls and remote monitoring; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as offers analytical capabilities; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.