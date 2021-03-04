Smith Micro Software – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Smith Micro Software with ticker code (SMSI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.5 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 8.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The 50 day MA is 7.02 and the 200 day MA is 5.1. The company has a market cap of $281m. Company Website: http://www.smithmicro.com

Smith Micro Software develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices. It also offers SafePath Home, a cloud managed platform that extends to connected devices in the home through a router agent that integrates with 5G modems and broadband routers to enable parental controls and remote monitoring; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as offers analytical capabilities; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.