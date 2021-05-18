SMITH (DS) ORD 10P – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

SMITH (DS) ORD 10P found using the EPIC (LON:SMDS) now have 9 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £5.86 and £3.65 meaning the average target price is £4.98. Now with the previous closing price of £4.20 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £4.17 while the 200 day moving average is £3.82. The market capitalisation for the company is £6b. Visit the company website at: http://www.dssmith.com

DS Smith designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services. It also provides various recycling and waste management services, including total waste management, paper and cardboard recycling, confidential shredding, plastics recycling, and zero waste solutions, as well as equipment for the retail, manufacturing, print and publishing, paper mills, automotive, and public sectors. In addition, the company offers recycled corrugated case materials and specialty papers, as well as related technical and supply chain services; and manufactures and sells flexible packaging and dispensing solutions, rigid packaging solutions, and foam and injection molded products for use in the beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, fresh produce, construction, and retail industries. It provides its packaging solutions for the food and drink, consumer goods, industrial, e-commerce and e-retail, and converter industries. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Northern Europe, Central Europe, Italy, North America, Germany, and Switzerland. The company was formerly known as David S. Smith (Holdings) and changed its name to DS Smith in 2001. DS Smith was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.