SmartFinancial – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

SmartFinancial found using ticker (SMBK) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 15 and has a mean target at 16.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.9. The market cap for the company is $202m. Visit the company website at: http://www.smartfinancialinc.com

SmartFinancial operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; mortgage loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

