SmartFinancial – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.6% Upside

SmartFinancial found using ticker (SMBK) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 16.83. With the stocks previous close at 12.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.6%. The 50 day MA is 14.55 while the 200 day moving average is 20.12. The market cap for the company is $189m. Company Website: http://www.smartfinancialinc.com

SmartFinancial operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 29 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices, 2 mortgage loan production offices, and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn