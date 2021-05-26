SmartFinancial – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

SmartFinancial found using ticker (SMBK) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 17.5 with the average target price sitting at 19.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.49 and the 200 day moving average is 15.26. The market cap for the company is $276m. Visit the company website at: http://www.smartfinancialinc.com

SmartFinancial operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.