SmartFinancial – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

SmartFinancial found using ticker (SMBK) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 17.5 and has a mean target at 19.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The day 50 moving average is 17.49 and the 200 day MA is 15.26. The company has a market cap of $276m. Find out more information at: http://www.smartfinancialinc.com

SmartFinancial operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.