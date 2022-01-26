SmartFinancial – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

SmartFinancial found using ticker (SMBK) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 17.5 and has a mean target at 19.14. Now with the previous closing price of 18.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.49 and the 200 day moving average is 15.26. The market cap for the company is $276m. Find out more information at: http://www.smartfinancialinc.com

The potential market cap would be $293m based on the market concensus.

SmartFinancial operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.