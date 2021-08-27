SmartFinancial – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

SmartFinancial with ticker code (SMBK) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 17.5 calculating the average target price we see 19.14. Now with the previous closing price of 18.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The 50 day MA is 17.49 and the 200 day MA is 15.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $276m. Find out more information at: http://www.smartfinancialinc.com

SmartFinancial operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.