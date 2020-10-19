Smart Sand – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.5% Upside

Smart Sand with ticker code (SND) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 1 with a mean TP of 1.88. Now with the previous closing price of 1.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $58m. Find out more information at: http://www.smartsand.com

Smart Sand, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of February 26, 2020, it had approximately 316 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

