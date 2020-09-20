Smart Sand – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.2% Upside

Smart Sand found using ticker (SND) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 1.88. Now with the previous closing price of 1.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.2%. The day 50 moving average is 1.35 while the 200 day moving average is 1.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $58m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.smartsand.com

Smart Sand, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of February 26, 2020, it had approximately 316 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn