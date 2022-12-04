Smart Sand – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.1% Upside

Smart Sand found using ticker (SND) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2.5 with the average target price sitting at 2.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 47.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.91 while the 200 day moving average is 2.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $86m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.smartsand.com

The potential market cap would be $126m based on the market concensus.

Smart Sand, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 250 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.