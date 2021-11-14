Smart Sand – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.5% Upside

Smart Sand with ticker code (SND) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 2.15 calculating the average target price we see 3.05. With the stocks previous close at 2.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $96m. Visit the company website at: http://www.smartsand.com

Smart Sand, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 315 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.