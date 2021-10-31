Smart Sand – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

Smart Sand with ticker code (SND) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 2.15 with the average target price sitting at 3.05. Now with the previous closing price of 2.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.6%. The day 50 moving average is 2.44 and the 200 day moving average is 2.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $99m. Visit the company website at: http://www.smartsand.com

Smart Sand, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 315 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.