Smart Sand – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.1% Upside

Smart Sand with ticker code (SND) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 2.15 calculating the average target price we see 3.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.1%. The day 50 moving average is 2.52 while the 200 day moving average is 2.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $151m. Company Website: https://www.smartsand.com

The potential market cap would be $154m based on the market concensus.

Smart Sand, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 250 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand was orporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.