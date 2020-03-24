Smart Metering Systems PLC 31.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Smart Metering Systems PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SMS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Smart Metering Systems PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 720 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 31.6% from today’s opening price of 547 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 32 points and decreased 21.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 742 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 308 GBX.

Smart Metering Systems PLC has a 50 day moving average of 541.75 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 507.04. There are currently 112,792,143 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 695,833. Market capitalisation for LON:SMS is £650,810,665 GBP.

