Smart Metering Systems PLC 17.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Smart Metering Systems PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:SMS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Smart Metering Systems PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 640 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 17.6% from today’s opening price of 544 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 16.5 points and decreased 21 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 742 GBX while the year low share price is currently 308 GBX.

Smart Metering Systems PLC has a 50 day moving average of 538.44 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 505.69. There are currently 112,792,143 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 658,122. Market capitalisation for LON:SMS is £698,183,365 GBP.

