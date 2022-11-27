SMART Global Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.0% Upside

SMART Global Holdings with ticker code (SGH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 24. With the stocks previous close at 17.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.0%. The 50 day MA is 15.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $834m. Company Website: https://www.sghcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,168m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

SMART Global Holdings designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products. It also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, the company offers Penguin Computing solutions to customers in financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; Penguin Edge solutions to government, telecommunications, health care, smart city, network edge, and industrial applications; and hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further, it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and networking in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin-On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. Additionally, the company’s LED Solutions offers application-optimized LEDs for lighting, video screens, and specialty lighting applications under the CreeLED brand. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.