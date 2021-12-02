Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Smaller companies trust, Miton UK MicroCap focus on cash generation

Money and Investment

UK smaller companies investment trust, Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) fund managers, Gervais Williams and Martin Turner, provide a portfolio update in October.

During October, as the cost of energy continued to rise, global growth slowed, particularly in China where there have been electricity shortages. These headwinds are a challenge to all companies and were reflected in a 1.60% decline in the FTSE AIM All-Share Index. In comparison, the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Trust declined by 0.52%.

If the unsettled economic and financial challenges remain in place, we believe the Miton UK MicroCap Trust strategy has some major advantages. Its portfolio principally comprises young businesses that typically operate in immature industry sectors, where their prospects are less correlated with the fluctuations of global growth. Hence, when global growth was challenging in the past, the small UK quoted companies (micro-caps) tended to outperform.

The Trust’s portfolio holdings are actively selected with the potential to generate substantial cash surpluses in the short to medium term. Hence, even when stock markets are weak, such as during the recent pandemic, these stocks may still have the necessary capital to succeed. Specifically, being micro-caps, many of them stand on overlooked valuations, so they also have much greater growth potential as well when they prosper.

Overall, if global growth is becoming patchier, and asset valuations are peaking, then the Miton UK MicroCap Trust strategy could have some distinctive tailwinds over the coming years. A good example of the scale of that potential was evident last year during the global recession, when the Trust’s share price and NAV outperformed many others, as its strategy gathered support from a wide range of investors.

You might also enjoy reading  Why Miton UK MicroCap Trust remains attractive if global growth wanes

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) is a closed-end Investment Trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The investment objective is to provide Shareholders with capital growth, over the long term. Investing primarily in the smallest companies, measured by their market capitalisation.

It is likely that the majority of the micro cap companies held in the Company’s portfolio will be quoted on the FTSE AIM All-Share Index (an index consisting of all companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market which meet the FTSE’s eligibility criteria) and will typically have a market capitalisation of less than £150 million at the time of investment.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.