SM Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.4% Downside

SM Energy Company with ticker code (SM) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 15.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.66 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.69 while the 200 day moving average is 6.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,878m. Visit the company website at: http://sm-energy.com

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.