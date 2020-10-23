SM Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 173.7% Upside

SM Energy Company found using ticker (SM) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 2 with a mean TP of 4.16. Now with the previous closing price of 1.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 173.7%. The day 50 moving average is 1.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $169m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sm-energy.com

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

