SM Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 148.9% Upside

SM Energy Company found using ticker (SM) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8 and 3 with a mean TP of 4.53. With the stocks previous close at 1.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 148.9%. The day 50 moving average is 2.73 while the 200 day moving average is 3.1. The company has a market cap of $196m. Company Website: http://www.sm-energy.com

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn