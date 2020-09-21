SM Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 106.6% Upside

SM Energy Company found using ticker (SM) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 4.38. With the stocks previous close at 2.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 106.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.53 while the 200 day moving average is 2.95. The company has a market cap of $245m. Company Website: http://www.sm-energy.com

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

