SM Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 79.5% Upside

SM Energy Company found using ticker (SM) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 41 with a mean TP of 53.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 79.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.27 while the 200 day moving average is 40.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,651m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://sm-energy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,552m based on the market concensus.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.