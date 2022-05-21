Twitter
SM Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.8% Upside

SM Energy Company found using ticker (SM) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 59.25. Now with the previous closing price of 37.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 57.8%. The 50 day MA is 38.13 and the 200 day MA is 31.67. The market cap for the company is $4,577m. Find out more information at: https://sm-energy.com

The potential market cap would be $7,222m based on the market concensus.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

