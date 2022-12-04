SM Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

SM Energy Company with ticker code (SM) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 41 calculating the average target price we see 55.08. With the stocks previous close at 41.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The day 50 moving average is 43.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 40.62. The market cap for the company is $5,048m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://sm-energy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,679m based on the market concensus.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.