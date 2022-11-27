Twitter Linkedin Facebook

SM Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

SM Energy Company with ticker code (SM) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 41 and has a mean target at 55.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.23 and the 200 day MA is 40.46. The market cap for the company is $5,366m. Company Website: https://sm-energy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,809m based on the market concensus.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

