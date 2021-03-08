Twitter
SM Energy Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -22.8% Downside

Broker Ratings

SM Energy Company found using ticker (SM) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 13.21. With the stocks previous close at 17.12 this indicates there is a potential downside of -22.8%. The 50 day MA is 11.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.48. The company has a market cap of $2,054m. Find out more information at: http://sm-energy.com

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

