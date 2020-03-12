SLM Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 55.4% Upside

SLM Corporation with ticker code (SLM) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 11 with a mean TP of 13.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 55.4%. The 50 day MA is 11.01 and the 200 day moving average is 9.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,458m. Find out more information at: http://www.salliemae.com

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

