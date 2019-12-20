SLM Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 35.0% Upside

SLM Corporation found using ticker (SLM) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 9.5 calculating the average target price we see 12.33. With the stocks previous close at 9.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.71 and the 200 day MA is 8.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,821m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.salliemae.com

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.