SLM Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.6% Upside

SLM Corporation found using ticker (SLM) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 13.91. Now with the previous closing price of 10.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.54 and the 200 day MA is 8.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,708m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.salliemae.com

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.