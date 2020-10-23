SLM Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

SLM Corporation with ticker code (SLM) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8.5 calculating the average target price we see 9.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The day 50 moving average is 8.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,471m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.salliemae.com

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

