SLM Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

SLM Corporation found using ticker (SLM) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 7.5 calculating the average target price we see 9.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.9%. The 50 day MA is 7.44 and the 200 day MA is 7.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,051m. Find out more information at: http://www.salliemae.com

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

