SLM Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

SLM Corporation with ticker code (SLM) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 15 with a mean TP of 18.62. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The 50 day MA is 15.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.75. The market cap for the company is $4,276m. Company Website: https://www.salliemae.com

The potential market cap would be $4,640m based on the market concensus.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans. It serves students and families through financial aid, federal loans, and student and family resources. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.