SLM Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.4% Upside

SLM Corporation with ticker code (SLM) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 19.79. Now with the previous closing price of 14.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 40.4%. The day 50 moving average is 15.31 while the 200 day moving average is 17.32. The company has a market cap of $3,517m. Find out more information at: https://www.salliemae.com

The potential market cap would be $4,936m based on the market concensus.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans. It serves students and families through financial aid, federal loans, and student and family resources. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.